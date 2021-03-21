N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed EILEEN NG, Associated Press March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 1:44 a.m.
1 of14 Kim Yu Song, counselor at the North Korean Embassy to Malaysia, carries his luggage into a bus at the embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Malaysia on Friday ordered all North Korean diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, an escalation of a diplomatic spat over Malaysia’s move to extradite a North Korean suspect to the United States on money laundering charges. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and prepared to leave the country Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States.
The North Korean flag and embassy signage have been removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. Two buses ferried the diplomats and their families to the airport, where they were seen checking in for a flight to Shanghai.