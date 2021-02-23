N. Macedonia upholds most convictions on fishermen slayings

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s criminal court on Tuesday reduced the sentences originally imposed on two people and acquitted one in a retrial of the 2012 murders of five fishermen, which had rekindled strong ethnic tensions in the Balkan country.

Concluding a two-year trial, judges in the capital, Skopje, maintained the life sentences originally imposed on Alil Demiri and Afrim Ismailovic, both who have fled to neighboring Kosovo, and on Agim Ismailovic. All three were found guilty of terrorism.