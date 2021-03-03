NBA star's trustee vote shows race fight in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina’s first African American basketball star, a former NBA veteran running unopposed with the governor's backing, would appear to be a slam dunk for election to a full term on the school’s Board of Trustees.
But Alex English still had to sweat out his reelection somewhat on Wednesday after a conservative lawmaker insisted on a roll call vote in which 10 Republicans voted against the former pro athlete, just one of two Black members of the 21-member board. About two dozen Republicans didn't vote at all.