NC insurance commissioner says Blue Cross CEO should resign

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top insurance regulator says the chief executive of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina should resign after his impaired-driving arrest in June.

Commissioner Mike Causey told reporters on Wednesday president and CEO Dr. Patrick Conway has shown a "lack of leadership and professionalism." He also said the Blue Cross board tried to conceal what happened. Causey says he didn't learn about it until last week after a media report.

Conway was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse following a June crash in Randolph County. No one was injured, but Conway's two daughters were in the car.

The board's chairman wrote this week that Conway had completed a substance abuse treatment program and that board members were satisfied he could keep providing strong leadership.