NC police reform package approved by Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A criminal justice reform package focused on targeting insubordinate and overly aggressive officers while giving more mental health assistance to police and deputies was approved Tuesday by a Senate committee.
The measure, based partly on recommendations by legislators and state law enforcement groups, attempts to pinpoint misbehaving officers and prevent misconduct from others that could result in injury or death. An updated bill was unveiled last week in the Senate Judiciary Committee by its Republican authors.