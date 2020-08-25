NCDOT: Worker on Outer Banks bridge suffered fatal injury

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — A person has died while working on a new bridge on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the fatal injury occurred on Monday. The bridge is going up over the Pamlico Sound in Rodanthe.

Tim Hass, spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said the employee worked for the project contractor Flatiron Construction. Details of what happened were not immediately available.

The 2.4 mile long bridge juts out from N.C. 12 in Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge over the water before the village of Rodanthe. That part of the road is often flooded with storm surge.

Construction began two years ago. The bridge is expected to be completed next year.