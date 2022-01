RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said it has received a record number of reports of suspected online child exploitation for a second year despite many students' return to classrooms and parents' return to offices.

According to the NCSBI, its Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continue to see an increase in the number of CyberTips via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.