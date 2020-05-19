ND reports 63 new coronavirus cases, one additional death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported one death and 63 new cases of COVID-19.

Cass County, which remains the epicenter of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, had 56 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 1,229.

Statewide, there were 1,994 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. The number of patients hospitalized was 32 on Tuesday, the same as the previous day.

The death reported Tuesday brings the statewide total to 45. Health officials said the victim was Cass County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

Health officials said 69,902 tests have been completed in North Dakota, including 1,990 in the past day.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.