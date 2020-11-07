NJ man sentenced to 41 years in murders of parents

BELVIDERE, N.J. (AP) —

A man has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison in the murder of his parents in their home in New Jersey a year ago, prosecutors said.

Todd Warner, 51, was sentenced last week to concurrent 36-year terms on two counts of first-degree murder and to a consecutive five-year term on a conviction of fraudulent use of a credit card, the Warren County prosecutor’s office said

Prosecutors said Warner pleaded guilty in September to the charges in the deaths of his 73-year-old parents, Frank and Joyanne Warner, who had invited him to live with them.

Warner was captured Oct. 28 at a Pennsylvania casino, one day after police found the bodies of Frank and Joyanne Warner, both 73. Officers had gone to their Washington Township home after getting a 911 call from their daughter, who went there after she couldn’t contact her parents.

Prosecutors said that after the slayings, Todd Warner took one of their credit cards and headed to the a casino in Bethlehem, Pa. He was captured the next day while gambling at a casino in Bensalem, Pa.