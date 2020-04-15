NJ tax revenues up, but officials warn downturn is coming

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's March revenues were up 3.6% compared with 2019, but officials warned Wednesday that the economic effects of COVID-19 would have a significant effect on state finances next month and beyond.

The state collected $1.88 billion in March, up $66.3 million over March 2019, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Treasury is closely monitoring factors such as the closure of businesses across New Jersey, the sharp increase in unemployment insurance claims, and the decline in the stock markets, which are expected to have a significant impact on tax revenue collections in the coming month," the department said in an emailed statement.

The development came a day after Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, and the Democrat-led Legislature enacted a bill delaying the income tax filing deadline from Wednesday to July 15.

The delay could hobble state revenues in the future, the department warned.

The governor and lawmakers also agreed to postpone the end of the fiscal year from June 30 to Sept. 30.

THE DATA

The death toll climbed to 3,156, up 351 since Tuesday. The jump didn't reflect people who died in the previous 24 hours, but instead reflects the rate that officials can report deaths due to the virus, according to the governor. The total number of people with the virus is over 71,000, up about 2,600, Murphy said.

ABOUT THE VIRUS

