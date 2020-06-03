13 of 19 precincts - 68 percent

x-Patricia Roybal Caballero (i) 1,226 - 65 percent

Edwina Cisneros 646 - 35 percent

District 14

20 of 22 precincts - 91 percent

x-Miguel Garcia (i) 1,536 - 56 percent

Robert Chavez 1,195 - 44 percent

District 17

27 of 27 precincts - 100 percent

x-Deborah Armstrong (i) 2,617 - 66 percent

Laura Lucero Y Ruiz Gutierrez 1,343 - 34 percent

District 20

22 of 27 precincts - 81 percent

x-Meredith Dixon 1,991 - 66 percent

Ilena Estrella 1,044 - 34 percent

District 27

27 of 32 precincts - 84 percent

x-Marian Matthews 2,556 - 69 percent

William Orr 1,168 - 31 percent

District 34

18 of 18 precincts - 100 percent

x-Raymundo Lara (i) 787 - 61 percent

Bealquin Bill Gomez 495 - 39 percent

District 40

37 of 37 precincts - 100 percent

x-Roger Montoya 2,962 - 56 percent

Matthew Gonzales 2,317 - 44 percent

District 42

0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Gallegos 1,377 - 55 percent

Kristina Ortez 1,144 - 45 percent

District 45

19 of 28 precincts - 68 percent

Linda Serrato 1,318 - 33 percent

Patrick Varela 937 - 23 percent

Lisa Martinez 905 - 23 percent

Carmichael Dominguez 641 - 16 percent

Yolanda Sena 201 - 5 percent

District 50

29 of 31 precincts - 94 percent

x-Matthew McQueen (i) 3,163 - 73 percent

Rebecca Spindle 1,183 - 27 percent

District 65

26 of 26 precincts - 100 percent

x-Derrick Lente (i) 2,299 - 69 percent

James Roger Madalena 1,046 - 31 percent

District 70

32 of 32 precincts - 100 percent

Ambrose Castellano 2,278 - 41 percent

Anita Gonzales 2,200 - 40 percent

Robert Anaya 1,052 - 19 percent

