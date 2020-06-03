https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/NM-GOP-House-Contested-15313623.php
NM-GOP-House-Contested
640 of 641 precincts - 99 percent
x-Michelle Garcia Holmes 22,056 - 48 percent
Jared Vander Dussen 18,542 - 40 percent
Brett Kokinadis 5,353 - 12 percent
593 of 619 precincts - 96 percent
x-Yvette Herrell 26,177 - 45 percent
Claire Chase 18,489 - 32 percent
Chris Mathys 13,800 - 24 percent
583 of 665 precincts - 88 percent
Alexis Johnson 15,323 - 37 percent
Harry Montoya 14,255 - 35 percent
Karen Bedonie 11,570 - 28 percent
AP Elections 06-03-2020 08:38
