By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Libertarian primary for President.

Vohra Uncmmttd
Bernalillo 17 106
Catron 0 1
Chaves 0 10
Cibola 0 6
Colfax 1 1
Curry 0 1
DeBaca 0 0
DonaAna 2 13
Eddy 2 9
Grant 1 11
Guadalupe 1 1
Harding 0 0
Hidalgo 0 0
Lea 0 8
Lincoln 0 4
LosAlamos 1 10
Luna 1 2
McKinley 0 3
Mora 0 0
Otero 0 16
Quay 0 1
RioArriba 0 0
Roosevelt 0 4
Sandoval 3 33
SanJuan 1 16
SanMiguel 1 4
SantaFe 2 20
Sierra 0 2
Socorro 2 2
Taos 0 3
Torrance 0 6
Union 0 1
Valencia 0 6
Totals 35 300

AP Elections 06-03-2020 09:18