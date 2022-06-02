NOAA forecasts average dead zone off Louisiana and Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an average oxygen-depleted “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico this summer, the agency said Thursday. But that 35-year average is still nearly triple the goal for reducing the area with too little oxygen for marine animals to survive.
Combining models developed by five universities resulted in a forecast of about 5,364 square miles (13,893 square kilometers), NOAA said in a news release. That’s a hair lower than the five-year measured average of 5,380 square miles (13,934 square kilometers) and about 15% smaller than last year's measurement.