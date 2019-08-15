NTSB cites likely overloading, stability in boat capsizing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal report says a boat that capsized in southwest Alaska last summer, killing a man, was likely overloaded.

The National Transportation Safety Board lists the probable cause of the July 25, 2018, capsizing of the fish tender Pacific Knight as the captain's "inadequate assessment" of the boat's stability and risks related to vessel modifications, overloading and stability issues.

While the report doesn't identify the captain, he previously was identified by Alaska State Troopers as Jeb Phillips of Petersburg. A message seeking comment was left for Phillips Thursday.

He and a crew member, a teenage boy, were rescued. Phillips' father, also onboard, died.

The report recounts a frantic scene in which the teen recalled waking to water flooding his sleeping area and taking a deep breath of air before the room filled.