https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/NV-House-2-Cnty-15716141.php
NV-House-2-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the
race for U.S. House District 2.
|TP
|PR
|Ackermn
|Amodei
|Hansen
|Carson
|24
|22
|11,450
|16,500
|716
|Churchill
|19
|17
|2,711
|9,121
|463
|Douglas
|41
|39
|10,238
|22,001
|669
|Elko
|41
|39
|4,018
|15,618
|1,079
|Eureka
|4
|3
|84
|802
|41
|Humboldt
|15
|13
|1,430
|5,529
|258
|Lander
|9
|8
|458
|2,029
|132
|Lyon
|33
|30
|6,580
|16,522
|772
|Pershing
|6
|5
|490
|1,598
|105
|Storey
|15
|13
|814
|1,931
|78
|Washoe
|563
|546
|114,591
|119,723
|6,165
|Totals
|770
|735
|152,864
|211,374
|10,478
AP Elections 11-10-2020 09:02
