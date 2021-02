NEW YORK (AP) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against two anti-abortion protesters, accusing them of repeated “obstructive, threatening, harassing, and violent activity" at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, James said that Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes repeatedly blocked patients' entrance to the clinic in violation of access laws, and threatened violence against patients and staff.