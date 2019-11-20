NY officials are gauging impact of early voting

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is taking a look at how its first experiment with early voting went in a quiet election year.

Elections officials are still reviewing data but say it appears New York City and several counties saw slightly higher turnout this year compared with 2015.

The Legislature held a hearing Wednesday on the initiative. The state Board of Elections says over 256,000 people cast their ballots before Election Day between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.

New Yorkers have raised concerns about costs, the roll-out of electronic voter rolls and the location of early voting sites. Counties could apply for grants of $14 million for electronic poll books and $10 million for early voting.

A new law also allowed voters take off time from work to vote on Election Day.