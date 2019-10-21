NYC agrees to stop inmate transfers to upstate lockup

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City is agreeing to halt the transfer of its inmates to an upstate lockup through 2021 after detainees accused jail workers of torture and sexual assault.

The agreement is part of a larger $980,000 settlement to resolve a federal lawsuit.

The litigation alleged that inmates sent to the Albany County jail were abused and subjected to long bouts in solitary confinement. It says beatings sent inmates to the hospital.

Albany County denied any liability.

The lawsuit from four inmates also accused the city of shipping detainees upstate to skirt city regulations that prevent younger inmates from being put in solitary confinement.

Almost all of the money from Friday's settlement will be paid by Albany County and New York City.