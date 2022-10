This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct.

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a settlement to establish a $71 million compensation fund with 79 of Hadden’s former patients.