NYC man killed while skydiving may have lost his parachute

GARDINER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City man killed in an apparent skydiving accident may have lost his parachute mid-jump, police said.

William McCartin, 40, was found dead last weekend in a fire station parking lot in upstate Gardiner, about 75 miles north of Manhattan, state police said.

Investigators have yet to locate the parachute that a fellow skydiver said McCartin was wearing when he left the plane on June 28, state police said.

McCartin, an experienced skydiver with more than 220 prior jumps, left the plane with the other skydiver — described by state police as a skydiving coach — at an altitude of about 14,000 feet.

A state police spokesperson told the Poughkeepsie Journal it remained unclear if McCartin took the parachute off himself or if it came off as he was falling.