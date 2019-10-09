NYC sues online e-cigarette vendors over sales to under-21s

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is suing almost two dozen online e-cigarette sellers in federal court, accusing them of selling their products to residents under the age of 21.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the lawsuit on Wednesday.

The lawsuit says New Yorkers under the age of 21 were able to readily get onto the websites of the sellers and buy e-cigarette products in violation of city law.

Messages seeking comment were left with companies named in the suit.

It comes after the state says there's been a death linked to vaping, a 17-year-old male from the Bronx who died last week.

Federal officials say at least 18 people have died and over 1,000 people have been sickened with vaping-related illnesses.