NYPD supports changes to disciplinary records law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The nation's largest police department says it supports changes to a New York state law used to keep the disciplinary records of police and correction officers secret.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Oleg Chernyavsky says the New York Police Department supports changing the law so disciplinary records tied to "serious misconduct" can be released. He made the comments Thursday at a public hearing in Albany on legislation to repeal the law.

Repeal supporters argue that statute shields officers with past misconduct from public accountability and prevents the release of basic information.

Chernyavsky argued against a full repeal of the records law. He says minor misconduct, such as a uniform infraction, should still remain private.

Police unions staunchly oppose the proposed repeal. They say the release of disciplinary records could jeopardize officers' safety.