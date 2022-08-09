Nagasaki marks A-bombing anniversary amid nuclear war fears MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Aug. 9, 2022 Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 2:30 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 Doves fly over the Peace Statue during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of21 People offer silent prayers during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Catholics attend an early morning Mass at the Urakami Cathedral on the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of21 People pray at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park on the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida caries a wreath during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
8 of21 People offer silent prayers at the 77th anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing, in Nagasaki, southern Japan Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A choir group consist of victims of the historic bomb attack sing during the 77th anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of21 Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Doves fly over the Peace Statue during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing at the Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
14 of21 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offers silent prayers at the 77th anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Takashi Miyata delivers a speech as a representative of A-bomb survivors during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing at Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of21 Takashi Miyata delivers a speech as a representative of A-bomb survivors during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing at Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida bows during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
20 of21 People offer silent prayers during a ceremony to mark the 77th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing in Nagasaki, southern Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Kyodo News via AP) Show More Show Less
21 of21
TOKYO (AP) — Nagasaki paid tribute to the victims of the U.S. atomic bombing 77 years ago on Aug. 9, with the mayor saying Russia's war on Ukraine showed the world that another nuclear attack is not just a worry but “a tangible and present crisis.”
Mayor Tomihisa Taue, in his speech Tuesday at the Nagasaki Peace Park, said nuclear weapons can be used as long as they exist, and their elimination is the only way to save the future of humankind.
Written By
MARI YAMAGUCHI