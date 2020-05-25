Names of 2 men killed in encounters with police released

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — State authorities have released the names of two men shot to death in separate encounters with police over the Memorial Day weekend in New Jersey.

The attorney general’s office said 28-year-old Maurice Gordon of Poughkeepsie, New York sustained fatal injuries in a shooting involving state police that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River.

No further details were released about the circumstances of the shooting.

In the second case, the attorney general's office said members of the Passaic County sheriff's department responded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday after gunshots were detected in Paterson. Officers reported encountering and later firing on a man, fatally wounding him.

The attorney general's office said 26-year-old Christopher Clark of Paterson was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said a loaded .45 caliber pistol was recovered near him. A sheriff's office spokesman told NorthJersey.com that the officer involved was treated for injuries at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and released.

The investigations are being done by the office of public integrity and accountability in the attorney general’s office and the state police major crime bureau. State law requires that the attorney general’s office investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement.