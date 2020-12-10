Nashua considers nightly curfew after nearby Massachusetts

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Nashua is considering a nightly curfew because of rising COVID-19 cases and a similar curfew in nearby Massachusetts.

Supporters propose a 9:30 p.m. curfew, saying the Massachusetts curfew and other restrictions will drive people north.

“We do need to do something to protect the vulnerable populations in our community,” Bobbie Bagley, director of Nashua Public Health and Community Services, said during a city health board meeting Wednesday, WMUR-TV reported. “Nashua is right on the border of Massachusetts and so, when things shut down in Massachusetts we do see an increase in activity in our state.”

But some restaurant and bar owners said that they have felt targeted by the restrictions and that closing early would not be fair.

“I think they are just going to go and hurt my employees and hurt people who are trying to make a living and we need that to happen. The economy is so important,” said James Rafferty from The River Casino and Sports Bar.

The board will make a recommendation to city leaders.