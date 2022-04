SEYMOUR — Naugatuck Valley Health District (NVHD) is partnering with the Kellogg Environmental Center for a presentation on climate change and a guided nature walk, in honor of National Public Health Week.

The program will be April 9. National Public Health Week runs from April 4 to 10.

Each year, the American Public Health Association celebrates Public Health and dedicates a week of health topics. This year’s theme, “Public Health Is Where You Are,” highlights where we live impacts our communities’ health.

Susan Quincy, the Education Outreach Coordinator for the Kellogg Environmental Center, will discuss how climate change can affect health, shoreline, and activities here in Connecticut. She will talk about climate change, especially how it affects our health through air quality, heat, and insects.

After the presentation, guided and self-guided tours of the trails will be available to participate in. The guided hike on the red trail is a moderate level trail through a variety of habitats. This walk is for individuals able to cover some uneven and rocky ground.

The self-guided walk around the pond is stroller friendly and helps little ones explore the changes we are seeing for spring. For both trails, wear non-slip closed toes shoes that can get muddy.

We invite you to explore the trails, gardens, and the Osborne Homestead Museum after the walk while visiting NVHD’s tables with information on future programs, training, and giveaways. People may also bring a picnic lunch, but no alcohol.

Individuals are asked to pre-register for this event, although it is not required. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-change-nature-walk-tickets-299129553547.

Inquiries and questions regarding this event can be directed to Gabrielle at (203) 881-3255 ext. 108 or email gdiaz@nvhd.org.