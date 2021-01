SHELTON — The Naugatuck Valley Health District is offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by appointment to eligible individuals.

Immunization clinics will be held at the Seymour Community Center, 20 Pine St., Seymour, on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are very excited to join our colleagues by hosting clinics for eligible members in our jurisdiction,” NVHD Director of Health Jessica Kristy said.

“Please know that we share in the frustration expressed by our partners and community members in this roll out,” Kristy added, “but also know that we, locally and at the state level, are working extremely hard to advocate for better communication and direction while also expanding the eligible populations in the coming weeks.”

Phase 1A, which has been ongoing since last month, called for vaccines for health care personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

Phase 1B, which starts Monday, focuses on front-line essential workers, individuals and staff in congregate settings, and individuals 75 years and older. NVHD stated that residents can check for state vaccination phases and eligibility updates online.

“We are still awaiting guidance from the state about the process for scheduling vaccinations for those 75 years and older,” Kristy added.

Phase 1A eligible people who are registered in VAMS should search “Naugatuck Valley Health District” or “06483” to schedule their appointment with NVHD.

NVHD officials stated that eligible individuals must register and complete all online registration forms through the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS), initiated by their employer. Walk-ins and non-eligible individuals will be turned away.

Recipients will also be asked to sign an attestation form upon arrival for their appointment. Clinic appointments and times may vary so check VAMS for appointment availability and confirmation.

For more information, visit the NVHD website.

