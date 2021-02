SHELTON — Area residents will be able to provide input on regional plans to address natural hazardous events like Tropical Storm Isaias during a virtual workshop slated for 6 p.m. Feb. 10.

The Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments is in the process of developing a regional, multi-jurisdiction hazard mitigation plan that will update plans in all 19 towns in its planning region, which includes Shelton.

The planned workshop will include information on new hazard risk reduction strategies being considered for inclusion and how that will affect the area and its residents.

Visit www.nvcogct.gov/HMP for details of the workshop.

Updated FEMA-approved plans are required for municipalities to be eligible for some hazard mitigation grant funding. The regional plan helps public officials and residents catagorize vulnerabilities and identify actions communities can take to prevent or minimize future risks.

Public engagement is critical to the planning process, both to educate residents about the risks and vulnerabilities they face from natural events and to seek their concerns, opinions and input, coordinators said.

While the ongoing pandemic is limiting traditional public engagement forums including public meetings and in-person workshops, the project team has developed several ways for the public to learn about the project and provide feedback, all accessible on the project webpage.

An interactive online story map was created to explain the planning process and risks and adaptation options in the region. A short online survey is available for members of the public to provide input. The survey should take less than 10 minutes to complete.

The project team also has scheduled a number of appearances at local planning commission and planning and zoning commission meetings which are open to the public. Each community will provide its own procedures for joining the local meetings.