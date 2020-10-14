Navajo Nation reports 9 new coronavirus cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no deaths.

The latest numbers bring the total number of cases to 10,737 with the known death toll remaining at 571.

Tribal health officials said 113,141 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,352 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.