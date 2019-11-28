Navajo Nation to convert methane into hydrogen

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Navajo Nation announced this week it has signed a contract with renewable energy companies to convert methane from its oil-producing operations in Utah into eco-friendly hydrogen.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Navajo Nation Oil and Gas technology officer Bill McCabe announced the plan Monday at the Utah State Capitol.

He says the plan will allow the Navajo Nation to take something that was going up in smoke and convert it a “fuel of the future” that has higher economic value.

Laura Nelson, who heads the Utah Governor’s Office of Energy Development, called it a monumental step toward clean energy and more tribal sovereignty.

Missouri-based alternative-energy company H2GO declined to fully explain how the conversion process works.

Hydrogen is considered cleaner and can be used in fuel-cell electric cars.

