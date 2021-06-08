Navalny daughter accepts human rights award on his behalf June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 12:27 p.m.
Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, makes a rare public appearance via a video link to accept a human rights award for her father, for his courage in facing down the government of President Vladimir Putin. Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recuperating from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, accusations that Russian officials dismiss.
GENEVA (AP) — The daughter of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accepted a human rights award on her father's behalf on Tuesday for his courage in facing down President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Daria Navalnaya, a 20-year-old student at Stanford University in California, said her father was dedicating the courage award given by the Geneva Summit for Human Rights to all political prisoners in Russia and Belarus.