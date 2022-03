HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu's water utility on Thursday asked roughly 400,000 Oahu residents to voluntarily cut their water use by 10% because of concerns about dry weather and a petroleum leak from a massive Navy fuel storage facility that has forced it to shut down three wells.

Petroleum from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility hasn't gotten into the tap water distributed by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. But it did get into an aquifer that sits underneath the storage tanks.