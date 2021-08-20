Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota Aug. 20, 2021 Updated: Aug. 20, 2021 12:28 p.m.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty Friday in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm two years ago.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the April 1, 2019, deaths of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52, and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42, Bill Cobb, 50, and 45-year-old Lois Cobb. The Cobbs were married.