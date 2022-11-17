Nazanin Boniadi spotlights Iranian women at academy event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi used a gathering of Oscar winners and prominent Hollywood figures to deliver a powerful plea about the need to support female protestors in Iran.
“We owe it to our counterparts in Iran to stand with them as they fight for their most basic human rights,” said Boniadi, referencing the wave of defiance following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in Tehran who picked her up for wearing her hijab too loosely.