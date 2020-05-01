Nebraska State Fair says it's still on for late summer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Fair officials are still planning to hold the 11-day event in Grand Island later this summer, according to a release from the fair's interim director.

Interim director Jaime Parr said in a news release Friday that the event starting Aug. 28 and running through Sept. 7 is still on, as is its Aksarben Stock Show set to rup from Sept. 24-27.

“State Fair staff and Board are mindful of and monitoring the current COVID-19 impact to events and social gatherings,” Parr said.

But plans to hold the fair could still change if the outbreak worsens, she said. Parr said officials are assessing options should they become necessary and that staff recently met to begin looking at contingency scenarios.