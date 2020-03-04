Nebraska could OK breaking into a car to save a child

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday to shield people from prosecution if they break into a locked car to save a child's life.

The measure won first-round approval, 38-0, in response to cases where children have died because their parents unintentionally left them in a hot car.

The measure by Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, would extend criminal and civil immunity to anyone who saves a child from a locked vehicle.

To qualify, people would need to believe that the child is in imminent danger and check to see whether the door is locked. They could also use no more force than necessary and would have to contact law enforcement shortly after breaking into the vehicle. They also would have to remain with the child until emergency officials or parents return.

Two additional votes are required before bill goes to the governor.