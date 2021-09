LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into a spate of drug overdose deaths in the Lincoln area was traced back to fentanyl-laced cocaine stolen from a Nebraska State Patrol evidence locker, leading to two arrests, authorities announced Friday.

Lincoln police and the patrol revealed at a news conference the arrest of Anna Idigima, 35, and George Weaver Jr., 36, both of Lincoln, on suspicion of distributing illicit drugs.