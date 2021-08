MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty to homicide by vehicle in the death of a woman who was hit by a car in Iowa.

Christopher George Smith Rathfon, 35, of Omaha, is accused of hitting Dawn Merrick, 62, of Mason City, at a Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City on June 8. She died from her injuries on June 10, The Mason City Globe Gazette reported.