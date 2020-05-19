Nebraska man sentenced to 15 years in child pornography case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Nebraska man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for transportation of child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher also sentenced Gregory Hanssen, of Omaha, Nebraska, to 20 years of supervised release and required to register as a sex offender after he finishes his prison sentence, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.

The case stems from a tip received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating a Google Photos user had uploaded apparent child pornography. Federal agents seized his cell phone and tablet device and found more than 700 images of child pornography.

Hanson had a prior 2006 conviction for separate cases of first-degree sexual abuse and distribution, possession or viewing of child pornography in Arkansas.