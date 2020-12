OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported 637 new virus cases and no deaths Sunday, and the state had the 33rd highest rate of infection in the nation.

The state's numbers have been improving since early this month when Nebraska ranked had the fifth-highest rate of new cases in the nation. As of Sunday, the state has been averaging 679.69 new cases per 100,000 people in Nebraska over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.