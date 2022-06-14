Nebraska's capital city rescinds LGBTQ fairness ordinance

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The City Council in Nebraska’s capital city has rescinded an anti-discrimination measure that extended protections to sexual orientation and gender identity, just four months after unanimously approving it.
The Lincoln City Council voted 4-3 Monday to rescind the February revision to the city’s fairness ordinance in the face of a successful petition effort by a conservative group that would have put the measure on the November ballot, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. The fairness ordinance addresses equal opportunity in housing, employment and public accommodations.