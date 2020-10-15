Nebraska's high rate of virus cases prompts concern in state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported nearly 1,000 new cases of coronavirus, and doctors in rural parts of the state expressed concern about the high rate of infections across the state.

Nebraska's positivity rate ranked sixth-highest among the states. The state's rate of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks registered 461.47 on Wednesday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Rebecca Steinke, who serves as medical director of the Central District Health Department in Grand Island, said virus cases in that area have been rising in the past few days, so it's important that people take precautions.

“I know people are tired of being told to wear a mask, and they don’t want a (mask) mandate,” she said to the Omaha World-Herald. “But they also want their kids in school and their businesses open.”

Nebraska eliminated most of its virus restrictions last month.

State health officials reported 924 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths Wednesday to give the state 54,467 cases and 530 deaths linked to the virus since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Nebraska climbed over the past two weeks from 13.28% on Sept. 30 to 14.32% on Wednesday.