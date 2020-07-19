Nebraska school cancels in-person graduation after parties

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Ralston Public Schools canceled its in-person high school graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday after a member of the graduating class tested positive for COVID-19 and school officials learned students held several graduation parties.

Ralston Superintendent Mark Adler said in a message Saturday to parents and others that the district has “significant concerns about the potential spread” of the disease, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The decision came after consultation with local health officials.

The in-person graduation ceremony will not be rescheduled. A virtual ceremony was held on June 20.

Nebraska has confirmed 22,481 known cases and 301 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to the state’s online tracking portal.