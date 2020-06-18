Nebraska sees uptick in new jobless claims after declines

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska saw a small uptick in new unemployment applications last week after several weeks of declining numbers from the all-time high caused by the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,918 people filed for jobless benefits during the week that ended June 13. That's up from the 4,697 that filed the prior week.

The highest number of weekly claims filed during coronavirus pandemic was 26,539 during during the week that ended April 4. The numbers have trended downward ever since.

Nebraska’s unemployment soared during the pandemic along with the rest of the country due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions that forced the closure of many businesses. The restrictions are in place to try to keep the virus from overwhelming hospitals with patients.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been gradually easing those restrictions.