Neo-Nazi website founder accused of ignoring $14M judgment

A Montana real estate agent who secured a $14 million judgment against a neo-Nazi website publisher for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against her Jewish family is seeking a court order compelling the man to disclose information about his assets and finances.
Tanya Gersh's attorneys said in a court filing Friday that Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer, hasn't paid any portion of the August 2019 judgment and has ignored their requests for information about his whereabouts, his operation of the website and other assets.