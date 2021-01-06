Netanyahu re-election hopes hinge on vaccination campaign JOSEF FEDERMAN, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 1:49 a.m.
1 of6 A woman receives a coronavirus vaccine from medical staff at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. With elections approaching in March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has placed his world-leading vaccination drive at the center of his re-election campaign launching an aggressive media blitz portraying him as almost singlehandedly leading the country out of the pandemic. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
JERUSALEM (AP) — For media-obsessed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the coronavirus vaccine has arrived just in time.
With elections approaching in March, Netanyahu has placed his world-leading vaccination drive at the center of his reelection campaign — launching an aggressive media blitz portraying him as almost singlehandedly leading the country out of the pandemic. He appears to be betting that a successful vaccination effort can persuade voters to forget about his corruption trial and the economic damage caused by the coronavirus crisis.