Neubauer displays handmade war memorabilia

Shelton resident George Neubauer will have an exhibit of his handmade war memorabilia at the Plumb Memorial Library this month. Shelton resident George Neubauer will have an exhibit of his handmade war memorabilia at the Plumb Memorial Library this month. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Neubauer displays handmade war memorabilia 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

George Neubauer will have an exhibit of his handmade war memorabilia at the Plumb Memorial Library this month. The public is invited to view it during regular library hours.

Neubauer, a longtime Shelton resident, took up making submarines, tanks and other war memorabilia as a hobby several years ago. Neubauer was a Marine serving in Okinawa from 1973-1976.

All of Neubauer’s work is made from recycled materials, including foam, cardboard and toothpicks and it takes about an hour to make each item. The public is invited to view the display during regular library hours.

For more information, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 724-1580.