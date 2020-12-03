Nevada Highway Patrol: 2 die in head-on crash near Tonopah

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — Two people were killed when their car collided head-on with a commercial truck on U.S. 6 near Tonopah, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Thursday.

Those killed Tuesday night were identified as 25-year-old Amanda A. Ainslie of Las Vegas and 29-year-old Jared T. Ainslie of Buckeye, Arizona. It wasn't immediately known whether they were related.

According to the Highway Patrol the eastbound car went off the the right side of the highway and onto the dirt shoulder before the driver over-corrected to the left and the car crossed the center line and struck the oncoming truck.

The truck driver was treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening, the Highway Patrol said.