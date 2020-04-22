Nevada National Guard helping nursing homes amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada National Guard is helping nursing homes and assisted living facilities combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“The National Guard has worked with the Nevada Department of Health to start going and looking at the nursing homes and going with investigators and doing auxiliary spot checks to make sure that they’re clean, that they’re healthy,” Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry said.

Berry added: “In the event that we can see a cluster, we have the ability to send teams in to help eradicate that.”

State data shows that nursing homes and assisted living centers make up more than 16% of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported that 43 of the facilities across the state have had cases of COVID-19 infections as of Monday, including 33 in Clark County.

Behavioral inpatient facility Willow Springs Center in Reno serving children and teens with mental health issues has been the hardest hit facility in the state, with 58 confirmed cases and one death among patients and staff, health officials said.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

“The National Guard is going in to work with our nursing homes to make sure that they are clean, that they have adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) and that they have sufficient staff on hand,” Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said.

At least 8,496 deaths nationwide have been linked to outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to The Associated Press, which based its figure on local media reports and state health departments.